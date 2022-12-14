EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County has awarded a total of $600,000 to 42 police, fire and emergency medical service groups.

County Executive Lamont McClure proposed the grant list to county council, which approved the funds earlier this month.

Individual awards are not huge -- the average grant was about $14,300 -- but some of the money goes toward hardware such as cardiac monitors, radio equipment and defibrillators that local first responders use in dire cases.

"It absolutely will save lives," McClure said of the grant program. "If you look at the equipment these agencies are purchasing, it's to protect human life. "We're funding the police, fire and emergency services."

McClure said the county has been relaying federal pandemic relief aid to local services. COVID-19 led to millions of dollars flowing from Washington, D.C., to Northampton County.

"When the pandemic arrived and we got CARES Act and ARP (American Rescue Plan) money, we saw the opportunity to support our local EMS and fire and police at a higher level," he said.

The CARES Act was signed into law by former President Donald Trump, and the ARP was approved by President Joseph Biden.

In the latest round, Dewey Fire Co. No 1 received $14,300 to buy a stretcher; the East Allen Ambulance Corps. received the same amount to put toward the purchase of an ambulance; the Hellertown police got money to buy replacement Tasers, while the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company will use $10,000 to buy three self-contained breathing units.

McClure said millions of dollars has gone to emergency services over the life of the grant program, at a time when suburban and rural first responders have had trouble drawing in volunteers and raising money.

Some of the grants went for equipment that is not on the front lines of emergencies but was still deemed important. The district attorney's office received funds for a records-management system, and the Lower Mount Bethel/Sandts Eddy Fire Company got a grant for a new roof.

The grants are awarded through a competitive process. Applications are considered by a committee including the staff of the county's Department of Community and Economic Development.