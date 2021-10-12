HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The razing of a Hellertown German bank barn is saving its future.
"How do you feel watching it being taken down?" I asked owner Stu Herman.
"A mixture of sadness and joy because I know it's going to be reconstructed and reused," he said.
Dating back to 1865, it's been in Herman's family since 1941.
Time has taken its toll, so the family, who's been looking to donate it for eight years, finally found a home for the barn: Camel's Hump Farm in Bethlehem Township, where it will be rebuilt this spring.
"This goes right into what we do," said President Vicki Bastidas.
She says they're spending $20,000 to have the barn taken down and moved.
It will be revived as a pavilion for public events, education programs, and space for its community gardeners.
"When you walk in the barn you see how beautiful it is. It's the kind of a tribute to those farmers and the barn builders who built us," she added.
Contractor Fred Gallager has been tearing barns like this down for 50 years.
"And putting them back up and saving them you know," he said. "They are coming down way too fast." He went on to say about the number of similar barns being destroyed or lost to disrepair.
For Herman it's about preserving his past to serve the future.
"I've got 15 grandchildren spread throughout the United States. When they come to visit I'd like to be able to take them to see the barn."
From destruction to soon-to-be reconstruction. It's a project you can bank on.