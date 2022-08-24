HANOVER TWP., Pa. – ABEC, a Northampton County-based company that serves the pharmaceutical industry, is investing $11 million in a North Carolina facility and creating 251 jobs.
ABEC, whose headquarters is in Hanover Township, said in a statement that its Wilson, North Carolina, project includes a 50,000-square-foot facility that will expand the company's capacity to make single-use disposable containers. The new plant will be in operation by the second quarter of 2023.
The company will continue to make disposable containers at its local plant and in Fermoy, Ireland.
In a separate statement, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lauded the ABEC investment. According to that press release, the average salary at the Wilson plant will be $52,613.
ABEC received aid from North Carolina that could lead to reimbursement of as much as $2 million over 12 years, based on job creation and investment targets, the release said.
ABEC was founded in 1974 and supplies products and services to the biotech industry. On its website, the privately held company says a majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are among its customers. That customer base includes United Therapeutics Corp. and Cytovance Biologic.
The company is hiring at all of its sites for positions such as fabricators, quality technicians, materials handlers and project engineers.