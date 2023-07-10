ABEC, a supplier to the pharmaceutical industry, will supply equipment to Eli Lilly & Co.'s new facility in Ireland.

The Northampton County-based company said it will deliver multiple bioreactors -- devices that carry out biological processes on an industrial scale -- to the Limerick plant. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Deliveries will start in the third quarter, ABEC said in a statement. The equipment can be used to make drugs and vaccines, among other products.

"We are pleased that our unique CSR (custom single-run, or disposable) products and customized, flexible approach will support Lilly's vision for state-of-the-art manufacturing," ABEC Chairman and Chief Executive Scott Pickering said in a statement.

ABEC was founded in 1974 and has its headquarters on Schelden Circle in Hanover Township. Its customers include most of the world's big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, according to its website. The company is privately held.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is a global company with nearly 40,000 employees. It was founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, according to the company website. In 2022, the company's revenue was $28.5 billion.

Eli Lilly's drug portfolio includes Trulicity, for treating diabetes.

Shares in Eli Lilly are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LLY. As of 11:29 a.m. Monday, the price was $450.23, giving the company a market capitalization of $427 billion.