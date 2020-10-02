Northampton County's proposed 2021 budget keeps property taxes stable and protects open space, County Executive Lamont McClure said Friday.
McClure's $445 million spending plan keeps taxes at 11.8 mills. His proposal, which will be reviewed by county council, sets aside $3 million to preserve land.
"We are fighting warehouse proliferation," he said, addressing a concern among county residents. McClure has said before that the only sure way to prevent a warehouse from being built on land is to own that land.
The county executive credited his staff and Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs, with cutting the 2021 operating budget by 11%. McClure also said that Gracedale, the county nursing home, will not need money from Northampton's general fund.
McClure said the county workforce will remain about the same in 2021, and his budget is for $15 million less in capital spending, a decline of 55%. He expects a budget reserve of about $62 million at the end of 2021. The budget is balanced, as required by law.
The bulk of the county budget is for human services at 56.1%. Courts and corrections take up 18.8%, general government accounts for 17.6%, with public works at 4.9% and capital projects at 2.6%.
McClure's budget also maintains his "pandemic protection plan" to help the county and residents get through the coronavirus era.
Lori Vargo Heffner was the only council member present for the presentation at the government center in Easton. She said the big picture looks good, but council will have to work through details.
"I'm looking for equity in the bi-county programs," she said, among them LANTA and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
McClure has also said that the county does not always get a fair return for its support of the bus service and the LVPC.
The 2021 budget recommends keeping the contribution to the planning commission at $575,000, and increasing the LANTA payment to $603,400, up $20,500 from this year. The proposed funding of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. would remain at $75,000.
"I'm glad to hear there's no tax increase," she said, because keeping the property levy steady is a goal of council and the administration.
Vargo Heffner said the level of state support for human services, the biggest county expense, is always an issue. The coronavirus pandemic has strained state government resources.
"If that support would change, that's when I would start to be concerned," she said, because the county's human services department works with the young, the old, victims of domestic violence and other residents who need support.
County Council President Ron Heckman will hold a series of hearings on the budget.
Northampton County budget plan keeps tax steady, sets aside money to preserve land
Jeff Ward
-
- Updated
Northampton County's proposed 2021 budget keeps property taxes stable and protects open space, County Executive Lamont McClure said Friday.
