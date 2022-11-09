EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's proposed 2023 budget includes $3 million for saving open space, and a few dollars for "tick dragging."
The $3 million is set aside for farmland preservation, open space and municipal parks, Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs, told County Council on Wednesday.
"That is our fund to stop warehouse proliferation," Barron said during council's budget hearing Wednesday.
County Executive Lamont McClure has made the preservation of open space a goal, with the support of council. The county accepts donations of land; buys it, sometimes at a discount; and purchases easements, which prevent development of acreage.
The open space issue and the surveillance of ticks came up at the hearing as council continued to work through its review of a half-billion spending plan. Wednesday's hearing was for the Public Works Department.
Public Works covers some big things, such as managing capital improvements, running the county park system and maintaining bridges. Yet even with a total $544.8 million 2023 operating budget for the county, sometimes small line items garner attention.
On Wednesday, the department's $142,900 for insect pest management came up. Commissioner Tara Zrinski (councilmembers are known as commissioners) noted that the line item has increased.
Michael Emili, director of public works, said the money is mostly for spraying mosquitoes to prevent the spread of West Nile virus, which is in some cases fatal.
"We don't spray for ticks?" Zrinski asked. Emili said Public Works carries out "tick surveillance," leading inevitably to the question, what is tick surveillance?
A net is dragged through a field, and then the ticks caught are counted, Emili said.
Public Works also handles recycling, mainly by providing funds for municipal events.
Commissioner Ron Heckman noted that lots of old televisions are dumped along roads, as council discussed electronic recycling.
Commissioner Kerry Myers said the municipal events that are funded by the county should be promoted more. The county helped provide 17 municipal collections this year and held its own household hazardous-waste collection at Northampton Community College.
County Executive McClure's proposed 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million leaves taxes at 10.8 mills, for a county tax bill of $540 on a property assessed at $50,000. His budget cuts spending by about $25.5 million over the current year.
Council's review of specific budget items is done. Commissioners may propose amendments to the budget at a hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.