ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local students are getting help gearing up for the new school year.

Northampton County business, BerkOne, spent the past few weeks collecting school supplies for the Allentown nonprofit Communities in Schools of Eastern PA.

BerkOne employees put all those supplies into a van Wednesday.

The items will then be distributed to students.

The donation is part of a BerkOne effort to give back to the community as it celebrates 20 years of business in the Lehigh Valley.