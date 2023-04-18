L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Northampton County's second gun buyback event brought in more than 200 weapons.

District Attorney Terry Houck announced Tuesday the results from Saturday.

The DA's office collected 248 guns, a combination of rifles, shotguns, sawed-off shotguns, pistols and more, as well as boxes of ammunition.

The buyback event lets people drop off their unused or unwanted weapons, no questions asked, in exchange for Weis gift cards. Just over $9,000 in gift cards was given out Saturday.

Once the weapons were dropped off, police ran the serial numbers to figure out if they had been involved in any type of illegal activity.

The goal was to potentially save the area from reckless, accidental or intentional shootings.

Houck said he is extremely happy with the results.

"We received two weapons that were unknowingly loaded by the person using them, turning them in, with a bullet in the chamber," Houck said Tuesday. "If that individual were to have accidentally hit the trigger or had family member gotten a hold of it, there could have been much more dangerous outcome."

The DA also shared that one of the serial numbers was tracked back to a stolen gun from California. They're now sending that weapon to California to help with the investigation.

Between both gun buyback events held so far, the DA's office has collected more than 550 unwanted guns.