BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski announced she'll seek election as State Senate for the newly formed 14th Legislative District, which covers parts of Lehigh and Northampton County.
The announcement comes after the commissioner dropped her bid for the Pennsylvania House after new district lines put her on the wrong side of the street.
At the time, Zrinski said she'd run in the 137th District, a seat held by Republican Joe Emrick. The Commissioner lives in a section of Hanover Township, Northampton County, that at that time was going to be part of the 137th.
Zrinski will run on a platform that supports working families, more affordable housing and healthcare, green union jobs and wage increases.
"We need to have a functional economy that works for everyone and accountable leadership whose political influence is not for sale,” said Zrinski, “This means building a stronger middle-class economy, level the playing field for working families who want fair wages, healthcare, quality education and real solutions to grow our economy despite being in a pandemic,” said Zrinski.
Greg Zebrowski, former Chair of the Lehigh Planning Commission and County Councilman, will act as co-chair of Zrinsk’s campaign committee along with Hannah Zabitz and both will deliver remarks at the announcement.
“I’m confident that Tara will not only be a strong advocate for the environment but will address the developmental pressures experienced by the Lehigh Valley and empower Municipalities to protect the quality of life and preserve open spaces for our kids and our grandkids,” said Zebrowski.