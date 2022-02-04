BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski said Friday she is running for a State Representative seat.
Zrinski said she is seeking to represent the newly formed 137th Legislative District, which covers parts of Bethlehem Township, Upper and Lower Nazareth, Palmer Townships Hanover, and Tatamy Borough.
"We need to have a functional economy that works for everyone. This means building a stronger middle-class economy, leveling the playing field for working families who want fair wages, healthcare, quality education and real solutions to grow our economy while still in and recovering from this pandemic,” said Zrinski.
The announcement will take place at 5 p.m. at Louise W. Moore Park at the FarmHouse located at 151 Country Club Road in Easton.
“My experience as a Northampton County Commissioner has more than prepared me to accomplish this vision by representing the people of the 137 District in the State House," said Zrinski. “I believe that during these trying times, we need transformative and accountable leadership whose political influence is not for sale.”