Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick is looking for support for a compromise on a tax break on River Pointe, Lou Pektor's proposed industrial development in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

Cusick said Monday in an email that his proposal "would maintain the tax breaks on the old power plant properties which truly can be considered `deteriorated' without incentivizing the greenfield portion of the development." That is, development on the site of old industrial land at the site would benefit from a tax break known as a LERTA, while construction on open space would not.

Pektor plans 13 buildings on about 800 acres in UMBT along the Delaware River. In 2018, before he bought the land, Northampton County approved a LERTA - Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance - plan for the site. That gives a property-tax break on new construction that declines gradually and disappears after 10 years. The tax on the land remains the same.

The goal of a LERTA is to promote development now by reducing construction costs in order to build a future tax base. The Bangor Area School District and the township have also approved LERTAs for River Pointe.

The 2018 LERTA expired at the end of last year, and County Council is due to vote Thursday on whether it should be renewed.

Lou Pektor plans to build anyway, with or without the LERTA. He and his daughter Lisa Pektor, the project manager, have both said that the tax break will help them bring in manufacturing businesses and not the warehouses that many in the county oppose. Lisa Pektor said putting up manufacturing buildings is more expensive than constructing warehouses, making the tax break essential for bringing in good jobs.

County Executive Lamont McClure has vowed to veto any tax breaks for warehouses, a position council backed earlier when it rejected a LERTA for the old Dixie Cup building in Wilson.

A group of Upper Mount Bethel residents has gone to township, county and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings to oppose River Pointe, but Pektor owns the land and it is zoned for industrial use. The Pektors have made it clear that they will build, and a township supervisor noted in 2020 that they have the right to proceed.

Township Manager Ed Nelson, a supporter of the plan, said it would cover just 3% of UMBT's 28,160 acres and River Pointe is near the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge so trucks could reach Route 80. He and other supporters have said the township and the rest of the Slate Belt need jobs and a tax base.

Opponents contend that River Pointe will damage the environment, pollute the river, and ruin their rural way of life.

Cusick will need at least one supporter to bring the issue before the full council. He can enter the amendment, but it must gain a second to be considered.

"Hopefully, I can get a second for discussion and a vote," he said in his email.

Commissioner Thomas Giovanni, who represents the Slate Belt, has spoken in favor of the LERTA, and Commissioner John Goffredo, a resident of the northern tier of Northampton County, has said the region needs an economic boost.

County Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in its chambers at the government center in Easton. The agenda and a link to watch the meeting will be available in advance on the county website.

Meeting agendas are subject to change.