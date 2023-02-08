Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick will run for the Republican nomination for County Controller in the May primary election.



Cusick is a former County Council president. He is not seeking re-election to council in favor of running for controller, the independently elected fiscal watchdog of county funds.



He cited several issues in his campaign announcement Wednesday.



"The inability to produce quarterly financial reports in a timely fashion, issues with and avoidance of competitive bidding, and millions in COVID relief spending are just some of the fiscal challenges facing Northampton County," Cusick said.



Northampton County disbursed millions of dollars of its federal COVID-19 pandemic-relief aid to small businesses, a program that Cusick said strayed from its original goal of getting money out on the street fast. At a 2020 County Council meeting, he said the aid program was taking on "eternal life."



Cusick has also criticized changes in bidding procedures that he said have led to fewer bids on county work.



"Northampton County desperately needs a person in that office elected by the voters with experience, leadership skills, and a willingness to hold the administration and bureaucracy accountable for the use of county funds," his campaign announcement says.



The current controller is Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, who was appointed to the post after the death of elected Controller Antoine Bassil. Szulborksi said when he was appointed that he would not run for the job. The controller is in charge of auditing county operations.



Cusick, 56, is completing his fourth term on council. He was elected at-large (from across Northampton County) to serve from 2006 to 2014, and he has represented District 3 since 2016.



He was president of council for five years, and led the finance, personnel and open space committees. He has been council's liaison to the Farmland Preservation Board, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and Discover Lehigh Valley. He has been active with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), a statewide lobbying organization.



He cited as achievements his support for the consolidation of the county's Human Services Department into a single facility, along with support for a work release and drug-treatment center, and a new county morgue.



"The county controller should be an individual committed full-time to auditing county agencies and the fiscal oversight of our tax dollars," Cusick said. "It's not an office for a political activist looking to collect a paycheck while pursuing higher office," he said.



With Szulborksi not running, that comment may have been directed at fellow Commissioner Tara Zrinski, who is running in the Democrat primary for controller.



Cusick is a graduate of Lehigh University and has been a math teacher for 27 years. He has a master's degree from East Stroudsburg University. Cusick teaches at Hunterdon Central High School in New Jersey.



He was chairman of the Williams Township Board of Supervisors.



Cusick is one of four Republicans on council, which has a 5-4 Democrat majority. County Executive Lamont McClure is also a Democrat.