BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Northampton County Commissioner, Tara Zrinski, says she is seeking election as State Representative for the newly formed 137th Legislative District which covers parts of Bethlehem Township, Upper and Lower Nazareth, Palmer Townships Hanover, and Tatamy Borough.
Zrinski says she believes that during these trying times, we need a leader with a vision and mission. She states she will fight for what the community deserves: property tax reform, a living wage, access to affordable healthcare, clean air and water, fair funding for public education and accountable leadership whose political influence is not for sale.
"We need to have a functional economy that works for everyone. This means building a stronger middle-class economy, leveling the playing field for working families who want fair wages, healthcare, quality education and real solutions to grow our economy while still in and recovering from this pandemic,” said Zrinski.
Greg Zebrowski, former Chair of the Lehigh Planning Commission and County Councilman, will reportedly act as co-chair of Zrinsk’s campaign committee along with Hannah Zabitz, and both will deliver remarks at the announcement.
“I’m confident that Tara will not only be a strong advocate for the environment but will address the developmental pressures experienced by the Lehigh Valley and empower Municipalities to protect the quality of life and preserve open spaces for our kids and our grandkids,” said Zebrowski.
The announcement will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Louise W. Moore Park at the FarmHouse located at 151 Country Club Rd, Easton, PA 18045.
“My experience as a Northampton County Commissioner has more than prepared me to accomplish this vision by representing the people of the 137 District in the State House," said Zrinski.