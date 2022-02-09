Tara Zrinski Northampton County Council

Image: Tara Zrinski

Tara Zrinski dropped a run for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives when a sudden redistricting put her into a fellow Democrat's district.

The Northampton County Commissioner has now set her sights higher with a bid for the new state Senate 14th District seat, which includes parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties.

"We need to have a functional economy that works for everyone and accountable leadership whose political influence is not for sale," Zrinski said in a statement. "This means building a stronger middle-class economy, level the playing field for working families who want fair wages, health care, quality education and real solutions to grow our economy despite being in a pandemic."

Greg Zebrowski, a former member of Northampton County Council and former chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and Hannah Zabitz will manage the campaign. Zrinski and Zebrowski will discuss her candidacy at a campaign event Thursday at noon at Seventh and Hamilton streets in Allentown.

Zrinski said she will build a multi-racial coalition based on economic and environmental justice. She supports union jobs and "tackling the affordability of everything from housing to health care," according to her statement.

Zebrowski said the candidate will tackle the issues of development and warehouse proliferation that he often addressed as chairman of the planning commission.

"I'm confident that Tara will not only be a strong advocate for the environment but will address the developmental pressures experienced by the Lehigh Valley," he said. Zebrowski and others have said that state law needs to be changed to guide development on a more sustainable path.

Until Friday afternoon, Zrinski was planning to run in the state House 137th District. Then a late redistricting narrowly cut her out of that district, leaving her in the 135th, represented by Democrat Steve Samuelson. She said Monday that she would not challenge Samuelson in a primary, saying he has been a mentor to her. The dividing line in the district was Harriet Lane in Hanover Township.

"I live on Harriet Lane," she said Monday. "If I lived across the street on Harriet Lane, I'd be OK." Instead, she was out of the 137th and a run against Republican Rep. Joe Emrick.

Zrinski has served on Northampton County Council since 2017 and was the top vote-getter in the last election. She leads the Energy, Environment and Land Use committee. She is also a member of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and she has led a committee that explored the growing of industrial hemp. She established a Karst Advisory Council to address the frequent loss of water in Bushkill Creek.

She was born and raised in Bethlehem Township, and now lives in Hanover Township (Northampton County). In her statement, she lists jobs as an adjunct professor of philosophy at Northampton Community College, DeSales University, Lehigh University and Carbon Community College.

Zrinski has a bachelor's degree in Philosophy and English from Drew University, and a master's degree in Theological Studies and Pastoral Counseling from Moravian Theological Seminary.

 
 

