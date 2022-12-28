Northampton County Commissioner Thomas Giovanni will seek a second four-year term, and lists promoting high-speed Internet access among his goals.
"We are now in the Technology Age of the remote workers and virtual learning," Giovanni said in an email statement. "This is expanding rapidly." He advocates for expanding Broadband Internet to all rural and urban areas in the county.
Giovanni is a Republican who represents Northampton County District 4, which includes the northwestern portion of the county and the Slate Belt. He has worked as an information-technology consultant and serves as County Council's IT expert.
His district includes many small towns, and Giovanni sees a need to help them fund police departments and emergency services.
He also sees a need for changes in the county's "Responsible Contractor Ordinance," known as an RCO. The ordinance helps steer construction work toward union shops, which have apprentice programs.
Supporters of RCOs say they boost development of a skilled workforce. Opponents say they limit the pool of bidders, which can result in higher costs to taxpayers.
"As you have seen in the past, few contractors are bidding (on county jobs) and I don't believe our Northampton County taxpayers are getting the best competitive pricing on those projects," Giovanni said.
He also vowed to maintain oversight of Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township.
"The senior taxpayers in Northampton County look at Gracedale as their senior care facility, so we need to keep that in our focus," Giovanni said.
Giovanni lives in Wind Gap. He and his wife Sharon raised three children, according to his official county biography.
He is an IT consultant and purchasing manager for the Project Team at East Coast Network Services, and former founder and owner of Hi-Tech Laser Systems.
He is a member of the board of the Nazareth Mutual Insurance Co., where he is chairman of the Technology Committee.
Giovanni has also been active in community organizations. He is a volunteer with the Nazareth School District Technology Committee and is on the advisory board of the Slate Belt YMCA and its Construction Committee. He is a past chairman and vice president of the Greater Valley YMCA Corporate Board, former board member of the Nazareth Business Council of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. He has served on the board of the Nazareth/Bath Chamber of Commerce and is a former president of the Board of Trustees of Schoeneck Moravian Church.
As commissioner for District 4, he represents several municipalities at the county level: Bath, Bangor, Bushkill, Chapman, East Bangor, Lehigh Township, Lower Mount Bethel, Moore Township, Pen Argyl, Plainfield Township, Portland, Roseto, Upper Mount Bethel, Upper Nazareth, Walnutport, Washington Township and Wind Gap.
