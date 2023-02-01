EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski is running for county controller.

Zrinski cited her experience on county council in announcing her candidacy Wednesday for controller, the independent elected watchdog of county finances.

The controller conducts financial and performance audits of any agencies that receive, spend or authorize the spending of county money. The office is independent of county council, the county executive and the courts.

"I make decisions based on fiscal responsibility," Zrinski said during her announcement, broadcast live on Facebook. She will be a candidate in the Democratic primary on May 16.

As a commissioner, she voted in support of County Executive Lamont McClure's 2022 budget that cut property taxes. The 2023 spending plan cut spending from the county's operating budget and left taxes unchanged.

Zrinski does not have an accounting background, but that is not required for the job, according to the county Home Rule Charter. The salary of the next controller will be $85,000 annually. The current salary is $65,000. The qualifications for the job are that the officeholder be a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of the county.

Incumbent Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was appointed to the job in 2021 after the death of Antoine "Tony" Bassil. Szulborski, a Democrat, also was appointed to the post in 2018 after Stephen Barron resigned to become McClure's director of fiscal affairs.

Szulborski said when he was appointed that he would not run for the job.

"My plan is to improve financial accountability and transparency," Zrinski said during her announcement.

"I have consistently shown my ability to run county-wide elections," she said. Zrinski was the top vote-getter in the last election for at-large council members, those who represent the entire county, as opposed to those from districts.

In 2022, she briefly planned to run for the Pennsylvania House, until a district boundary change left her Hanover Township home on the wrong side of the street. That put her in Democrat Steve Samuelson's district, and Zrinski said she did not want to run against him.

She then ran for state Senate and lost a close primary election to eventual winner Nick Miller.

Zrinski has served six years as a county commissioner (members of council are known as commissioners). She is the chairwoman of the Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee and the Economic Development Committee.

She works as a solar energy consultant. Zrinski's county biography says she is a graduate of Drew University and has two master's degrees from Moravian Theological Seminary.