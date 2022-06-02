Some Northampton County commissioners were skeptical of providing tax breaks for a warehouse at the Dixie Cup building in Wilson Borough, while the developer said Thursday that the proposal is not feasible without a reduction in payments for 10 years.
"This is not an easy project to do," developer Nick Tsapatsaris said at council's Economic Development Committee meeting. He said he has an agreement with Joseph Reibman to purchase the building, but he does not own it yet. The former paper-cup factory has been decaying for decades, and Tsapatsaris said the South 24th Street structure needs about 12,500 new windows, a new roof, and new elevators. The landmark cup would remain and be restored.
Commissioners welcomed the idea of saving the building, but committee Chairman Kevin Lott said Northampton County taxpayers would not support government aid to another warehouse that will bring in more trucks and air pollution. The developer, owner of New Jersey-based Lakos Construction, wants the benefits of a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) tax break.
"If not for the LERTA, the project is not feasible for us," Tsapatsaris said. Wilson and the Wilson Area School District have approved the tax break, he said, but county approval is most important because it assesses building values. An increase in assessed value could make the benefits of a LERTA moot, so county support is essential.
Lott said most taxpayers would not support giving up revenue to bring in another warehouse. The Lehigh Valley may be a great area for warehouses because it has an airport and major highways, and is near New York City, but that "doesn't make it good for us."
In addition to more traffic along the 25th Street corridor and pollution, warehouses bring in workers from out of the area who will put a strain on housing, Lott said, and existing businesses will face more competition for staff.
"We're taking workers from our restaurant industry" to work in warehouses, Lott said.
Tsapatsaris appeared to be looking for a quick decision, but council must pass an ordinance to approve the tax-abatement program and that requires two full meetings at a minimum. The earliest a vote could be held is July 7.
He said the building pays $14,374 in county taxes now. That number would double five years into the LERTA, and after 10 years, the building would be taxed based on its assessed value.
"I think there's a lot more good than bad with this," Commissioner John Goffredo said. The conversion to a warehouse would save the building, he noted.
An earlier proposal would have converted the Dixie Cup factory into residences, but Tsapatsaris said that is not in his plans. He pointed out that his proposal would reuse a 640,000-square-foot industrial building, not cover up green fields.
If the proposal goes forward, Tsapatsaris said his company would develop and own the building.
"We are real estate developers primarily and we generally keep the properties that we develop," he said. The renovated Dixie Cup factory would house tenants who would employ about 600 people, he said.
"We want to bring this manufacturing facility to its previous glory," he said. The proposed use of warehousing, storage and offices meets Wilson Borough's zoning rules.
Tsapatsaris said his company has developed more than a dozen projects and owns a building in Dover, New Jersey, that is similar to the Dixie Cup structure. He said New Jersey development rules allow for a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) that is more beneficial to builders than Pennsylvania's LERTA program.
Commissioner Tara Zrinski said council needs more information before proceeding, while Lott noted that there are two schools near the building. He said Tsapatsaris must show how the county will benefit from adding a warehouse to what he said is an already congested area.
No definite date was set for when council will consider a LERTA ordinance for the Dixie Cup building plan.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
