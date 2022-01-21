EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council heard residents' complaints about development and a potential highway project in the Garden State on Thursday, without taking any action.
Commissioner Tara Zrinski's Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee listened to a presentation from Charles Cole, a frequent critic of developer Lou Pektor's Riverpointe Commerce Park in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Cole raised issues about pollution, steeply sloped land, traffic and more, asking for the county to request that Pennsylvania's departments of environmental protection and transportation hold public hearings on Riverpointe.
Upper Mount Bethel has already approved the development after several lengthy public hearings. The 725-acre tract is zoned for industrial use, including warehouses.
Township Manager Ed Nelson also addressed the committee and said requests for hearings are a "delaying tactic." He said the approval process has been public and that as it continues, "everything will be in an open meeting."
Lou Pektor and his daughter Lisa Pektor attended the meeting but did not speak to the committee. Their attorney, Erv McClain, did attend, saying that the proposed resolution to request hearings unfairly singled out one developer, and further, that county council does not have the authority to request such hearings.
Council does not have authority over planning and zoning issues. A statement from Riverpointe said a public meeting is already scheduled with the state Department of Environmental Protection for a building planned for Demi Road and RiverPointe.
Many Upper Mount Bethel residents contend that the project threatens their rural way of life and will place a burden on local roads. Supporters, including members of the township's board of supervisors, say RiverPointe will bring in jobs and tax revenue, and note that the land has been available for development for many years.
The board negotiated with Pektor's team on a plan for about a dozen industrial buildings at the site instead of the 20-plus warehouses that could have been built there.
The resolution to request hearings was not voted on Thursday.
The committee also heard testimony from county and New Jersey residents who object to a "rockfall mitigation" project on Interstate 80 in Warren County, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Upper Mount Bethel. New Jersey's Department of Transportation plan includes putting up large fences along the base of Mount Tammany to keep rocks from falling onto the highway.
The I80DWG coalition opposes the plan, contending that the real safety problem is the "S-curve" I-80 south of the Delaware Water Gap Bridge, and that the rockfall plan goes beyond what is necessary.
Coalition co-founder Tara Mezzanotte and others, including Knowlton Township, N.J., Mayor Adele Starrs and Warren County Commissioner Lori Ciesla, attended the committee meeting to ask council to send a resolution to New Jersey's Department of Transportation seeking more studies before proceeding.
Northampton County has no authority over issues in New Jersey, though some Pennsylvania townships and elected officials have supported the coalition's request for more study of the I-80 project. The rockfall projects threatens the beauty of the Delaware Water Gap, according to the coalition.
When I-80 backs up, some traffic heads to the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, spilling into the northern end of Northampton County.
Zrinski said any council vote would be to support Warren County's request for additional studies.
"Voting on this is kind of just signaling," Commissioner John Goffredo said. "It's not really our jurisdiction."
President Lori Vargo Heffner also warned of "virtue signaling" by voting on an issue where council has no authority, though she said she supported Warren County's goals and would consider a resolution submitted by that county without holding lengthy hearings for testimony that has already been given multiple times in other places.