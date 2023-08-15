NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Northampton County Council will hold three committee meetings Wednesday, but the agendas are light.

The meeting trifecta starts with Personnel at 4 p.m., where council will consider an appointment by County Executive Lamont G. McClure to the personnel appeals board. The committee will also review job classification requests from the Department of Corrections and the Department of Human Services.

The finance committee will meet immediately afterward, giving new Controller Scott Parsons his first chance to present to council.

Parsons, a former council member and former county employee, was appointed by council July 20 to fill the time left in Richard "Bucky" Szulborski's term.

Parsons is the third person to serve as controller in less than two years.

Elected Controller Antoine "Tony" Bassil died Sept. 24, 2021 at age 62. Szulborski was appointed, his second stint as an interim controller, and he held the job until his death June 30 at age 74. Parsons was appointed three weeks later.

His first duty before council is to report on hotel-tax audits. The county assesses a tax on hotel stays and puts the money into a fund to promote tourism. The controller is the independent fiscal watchdog who oversees audits and county spending.

Council members Tara Zrinski, a Democrat, and John Cusick, a Republican, are running in the Nov. 7 election for controller. The winner will take over in January.

After finance, council's Capital Projects and Operations Committee will meet at 5 p.m. The committee will discuss the region's long-range transportation plan.

The meetings will resume Thursday, with Courts and Corrections at 3:30 p.m. and the full council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

All meetings will be held in council chambers on the third floor of the government center in Easton. They are open to the public and broadcast on the county's YouTube channel.

Agendas and links to the broadcasts are posted on the county's website.