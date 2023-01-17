Northampton County Council will review several appointments by Executive Lamont McClure on Wednesday, and an update on the Lehigh Valley International Airport.



Council's Personnel Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Finance Committee will meet immediately afterward. The meetings will be held in counncil chambers on the third floor of the government center in Easton and be broadcast on the Internet.



McClure has proposed appointments to six county organizations and two bi-county groups: the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority (operator of LVIA, Braden Field and Queen City Airport), the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA, which runs regional bus service) and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.



During his five years in office, McClure has said he will seek parity with Lehigh County in all bi-county operations.



Appointments of members to the board of the conservation district will be considered, along with appointees to the mental health authority board; drug and alcohol advisory board; parks, recreation and open space board, and the jail advisory board.



The executive's appointments are subject to council review.



The Finance Committee will hear the annual airport update, along with reports from County Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski.



Both committees are holding their first meetings of 2023.