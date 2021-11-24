Northampton County's future elected officials may get a pay raise in a bid to attract qualified candidates for its top positions.
A proposed ordinance would set the county executive's salary at $100,000, up from $85,000; the controller would be paid $80,000, up from $65,000, and council members would be paid $10,000, up from $9,500. If approved, the raises would go into effect after the next round of elections: in 2024 for the controller and council, and in 2026 for the executive.
The issue comes down to attracting qualified people. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure runs an operation with an annual budget that will be about $528 million in 2022, and on top of that, the county has a half-billion-dollar pension fund. The executive, essentially the county's CEO, administers the government center, the prison, the Gracedale nursing home and other operations while dealing with the public and local, state and federal officials.
Councilman John Cusick raised the issue after only one candidate, Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, sought the controller's office, which was vacant after the death of Antoine "Tony" Bassil. Pay for the elected positions has not gone up in more than a decade, Cusick said. In 2018, when the same job was vacant, there were only three applicants.
Both times, Szulborski, a qualified and experienced applicant, stepped in to fill the unexpired term but finding the right person to serve as the county's fiscal watchdog at that price might be difficult in the future. The county competes with the private sector for workers, and compensation outside of government moves with the market. Private employers do not need to pass an ordinance to pay enough to bring in the right person.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said the proposed raises might not be enough.
"Even at $100,000 the executive has at least 15 (county employees) making more money," she said Wednesday. Vargo Heffner said the executive's pay ranked 51st on a list of county staff. Some workers, such as nurses, pick up extra money from overtime.
As council president, Vargo Heffner gets another $500 annually, or $9.62 per week, on top of the $9,500 base. She said council should get $12,500 per year, and the other two proposed salaries might not be enough. Council's current base pay is $183 on a weekly basis.
"A raise won't benefit me or any of the people up there," she said of raises. "It's for the future."
A desire to serve the public is an important qualification, Vargo Heffner said, but the financial aspect cannot be ignored.
"We have given millions to small business, and we approve millions in contracts," she said. "We can pay the people who do the work for the county. We had one person sign up to be the controller when it was available. It's a job that's important and people aren't coming out for it because of the salary."
Controller Szulborski agreed that increasing the pay would make county jobs, including his, more attractive.
"You'll get more people interested and more-qualified people," he said. The controller position is a full-time job.
Council members hold part-time positions, but based on the time spent, compensation per hour is low. They attend many meetings, drive around the county and receive constant phone calls, she said.
"I don't think I'm asking for anything ridiculous," Vargo Heffner said. "Nobody is going to get rich off an additional $3,000 per year."
The ordinance to raise pay of the executive, controller and council members will be considered at council's Dec. 22 meeting.
