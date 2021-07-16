NAZARETH, Pa. - You could say Northampton County's council meeting Thursday night was the last straw.
County officials say during the Stoffa administration, council dissolved the Northampton County Housing Authority. In a bi-county agreement, the Lehigh County Housing Authority took charge of two Northampton public housing facilities - the Border House in Nazareth and another facility in Bath.
County Councilwoman Tara Zrinski visited Border House two weeks ago.
"It wasn't as clean as I thought it should've been given that this is during COVID," Zrinski said.
While she was there Zrinski took photos of cracked walkways and steps, water damage inside, problematic elevators, and air conditioners plugged into extension cords.
Zrinski says residents also complained about how they are treated by management.
"For three years we've been fighting this battle on behalf of our senior citizens," said County Executive Lamont McClure.
McClure says he's heard enough.
He says the county is looking into the complaints and has started exploring what it would take to resurrecting the Northampton County Housing Authority to take control of the two properties.
"There is a provision in the memorandum of understanding or contract that we have, that we would give them up to nine months lead notice that we no longer wanted to participate in the consortium that manages this, that manages our properties in Northampton County," McClure said.
Zrinski believes Border House residents will be better taken care of by a new Northampton County Housing Authority because it would only have two properties, unlike Lehigh's, which she says has more than two dozen.
The Lehigh County Housing Authority Executive Director sent us a statement on the Border House: "I can assure you that the residents live in a safe and secure building. The complaints that were brought to the county council meeting by the residents are currently being investigated."