Richard “Bucky” Szulborski, the Northampton County Controller, has died, according to a news release from the county.

"He stepped up for the people of Northampton County twice to ensure that the Controller’s Office had a sure and steady hand when the office became vacant," the county said.

Szulborski stepped forward when Stephen J. Barron, Jr. resigned from the position of Controller to become the Director of Fiscal Affairs in the county, County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement.

He again stepped in to become Controller after the passing of Tony Bassil, McClure said.

"The passing of Tony Bassil was a devastating personal and professional loss to us. The passing of Bucky only magnifies the grief we feel and highlights the tremendous value both gentlemen brought to the Office of Northampton County Controller,” McClure said.

Szulborski had also been a Bethlehem city councilman. He worked as a realtor and had been a volunteer in several organizations, including the Sun Inn Preservation Association.

The controller is the independent elected watchdog of county finances.

The controller conducts financial and performance audits of any agencies that receive, spend or authorize the spending of county money. The office is independent of county council, the county executive and the courts.