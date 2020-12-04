HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner's office is looking for any one who may have known or interacted with the man who was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday.
The coroner's office was called to investigate the death of a man who was found in the wooded area near the 2300 block of Schoenersville Road, Hanover Township.
The coroner's office said it believes the remains are that of Jermine Odak, 23, who had lived in Macungie, Pennsylvania and Cypress, Texas. Odak was known by a nickname of "JoJo." The coroner's office is working to confirm his identity but it expects it will take an extended period of time due to the testing necessary to do so. The cause and manner of death are pending.
The coroner's office is asking anyone who knew, had seen, or interacted with Odak to call Detective Michael Munch with the Colonial Regional Police Department at 610-861-4820 or the Northampton County coroner's office at 610-258-1806.