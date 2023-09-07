Police Car Lights Lightbar Crime
Unsplash

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating an ATV incident that happened Thursday morning. 

Officials confirm the Northampton County Coroner was called to the scene of the ATV incident along Bruce St., near Old Allentown Road in Bushkill Twp. 

Bushkill Township Police are handling the investigation.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.