Bulletin: ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.
* WHERE...Northern Delaware, parts of southeastern Pennsylvania,
and parts of southwestern and central New Jersey.
* WHEN...Until 8:00 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may cause
heat related heath issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay
out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a
vehicle under any circumstance.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To
reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in a shaded or air-conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is
an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Info:
Type: Heat Advisory
start_time_local: 2023-09-07T04:00:00-04:00
end_time_local: 2023-09-07T20:00:00-04:00
state: PA
headline: Heat Advisory until THU 8:00 PM EDT
category: Met
urgency: Expected
severity: Moderate
certainty: Likely
geographicname: Lower Bucks County
state_name: Pennsylvania