EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday night to expend $7.6 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide for public health and safety projects, which had not been previously been identified for funding through the county.
The allocations for public safety will be used to fund:
- A project to expand the county's Project 25 emergency radio system at a cost of $5 million.
- The purchase and outfitting of two mobile health vehicles to be used by Northampton County residents and operated by Lehigh Valley Health Network, a cost of $1.2 million.
- A lead paint and water line mitigation program for homeowners at a cost of $1 million. Commissioners noted that only homeowners — not landlords — will be eligible for the program.
- A contract for TK Elevator Corporation to modernize two exiting elevators at the government center building at a cost of $407,000.
Also on the agenda was an award of $50,000 to fund a group of environmentalists working with Lehigh University to replace 20 air-sampling stations around the county.
That matter was tabled in a 6-2 vote with Commissioners Tara M. Zrinski and Kevin Lott casting the dissenting votes.
Councilmembers who voted to table said they did not have enough detailed information on how the money would be spent and questioned why half of it would be used towards salaries for four individuals who make up a nonprofit.
County Executive Lamont McClure attempted to intervene in the deliberations, saying he had one of the nonprofit's members on the phone, but council President Lori Vargo Heffner would not allow him to speak, telling him he was out of order and not in charge of running the meeting.
Council said it will reconsider the request after more detailed information is provided to the county.
Council has been working to allocate and distribute a total of $60.7 million it received from the ARPA funds.