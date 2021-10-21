Richard Bucky Szulborski

Richard "Bucky" Szulborski previously served as Northampton County's controller in 2018.

 Jeff Ward | 69 News

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council chose a familiar face, Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, to replace the late Antoine "Tony" Bassil as controller. 

Szulborski stepped in as controller in 2018, after Stephen Barron resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration. He held the post until Bassil, elected in 2019, took over. Bassil died Sept. 24.  

The vote to appoint Szulborski, the sole applicant, was 8-0, with Margaret Ferraro absent. 

"Welcome back, Mr. Szulborski," council President Lori Vargo Heffner said. "We're glad to have you back." 

Szulborski said earlier that he would keep the office going and not run in the next election for controller.  

He is a former Bethlehem city councilman. Szulborski works as a realtor and has been a volunteer in several organizations, including the Sun Inn Preservation Association. 

The controller is the county's fiscal watchdog, auditing departments and making suggestions on how government operations can be improved. Szulborski steps in just as county council considers McClure's 2022 budget.  

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.