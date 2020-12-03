EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved a 2021 budget Thursday that keeps property taxes steady.
Council spent about 20 hours in hearings over the past few weeks reviewing County Executive Lamont McClure's $445 million spending plan. Final approval of the general fund budget at Thursday's virtual council meeting was quick and unanimous.
The budget approved was nearly identical to the plan McClure presented in October. Property taxes will remain at 11.8 mills, or $1.18 per every $100 of assessed value.
Council did get hung up for about an hour of discussion regarding $50,000 in District Attorney Terence Houck's budget.
Houck had asked for $100,000 to pay the county's share of the cost of the Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center, which is based in Lehigh County. The RIIC collects police data from the region to fight crime and gang activity.
During an earlier budget hearing, Council Vice President Lori Vargo Heffner said the amount should be limited to $50,000 until council received more information on how the RIIC is supported.
"This isn't about cutting his funds at all," she said Thursday. "It's about not adding additional funds until we get further clarification about the RIIC and its other sources of funding."
Vargo Heffner said she was not trying to be "Batgirl," telling Houck how to fight crime. Rather, she was seeking information on the use of taxpayer dollars.
Councilmembers Kevin Lott and William McGee said the $50,000 at stake was not a huge sum of money, but both expressed concern about potential future increases that council would have to justify to taxpayers.
"We better be careful of the road we go down in funding these things," Lott said.
Houck objected when Councilman John Cusick said drug forfeiture funds could be used to pay the RIIC contribution. Houck said those funds must be used specifically to fight drug-related crime, and the RIIC's intelligence-gathering goes beyond that.
When Cusick said drug forfeiture funds have been used to send "shiny, glossy mailers," Houck objected again.
"I don't know what you're talking about with mailers," he said. "I've never sent one." Houck was sworn in as district attorney in January after 34 years as a prosecutor. He succeeded John Morganelli, who is now a Northampton County judge.
Houck said the $100,000 payment to participate in the regional center is a bargain. He said he would ask RIIC Director Julia Kocis to discuss the center's operations with council. The regional crime data center was developed under the guidance of Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin.
Council ultimately agreed to the full $100,000 Houck sought.
"I don't think taking money from the DA is a smart thing to do," Councilman Kerry Myers said during the discussion.
Council also approved the addition of a public relations administrator to Houck's staff at an annual salary of $46,097.
In other business, council approved raises for some employees, with Cusick dissenting when the budget administrator job was raised into six figures, from $96,288 to $100,621. He said the raise was not warranted after just a year in the position.
President Ron Heckman said meetings will continue to be held virtually and will be broadcast on YouTube. Northampton County Council held in-person meetings until last month, long after most local governing bodies had gone virtual.