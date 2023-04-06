The Northampton County Executive is vowing to veto a county council decision to grant a tax break for a major development in Upper Mount Bethel.

Council voted 6-to-3 to approve an extension of what's known as a "LERTA" for the River Pointe Logistics project.

County Executive Lamont McClure says he will veto the decision, but council would be able to override the veto if the same six council members vote to do so.

LERTA stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, a state program that allows counties, towns and school districts to grant a break on property taxes on new construction that declines and then expires after 10 years. The goal is to accept less revenue up front to spur development and build a tax base. The Bangor Area School District and UMBT have approved LERTAs for River Pointe.



Northampton County approved a LERTA for the site in 2018, but it expired at the end of last year. Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson disputes that, saying a report he filed with the county in October was sufficient to trigger an extension.



Developer Lou Pektor proposes 13 buildings on about 800 acres off the Delaware River. The land is zoned for industry and he has vowed to proceed with the development, with or without the LERTA. Without the tax break, he has warned that attracting manufacturing companies may be more difficult. That could mean more warehouses, a use that nobody on any side of the argument has said they want to see.



However, the manufacturing versus warehouse issue is not necessarily cut-and-dried. Manufacturers store supplies and finished goods, and not all big-box buildings are warehouses. Some are used for manufacturing and storage.



Pektor has said throughout the process that the land is too valuable for warehouses because it is near the Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, which connects to Route 80 and New York metropolitan area markets. His team says RPL will bring in thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes for local government and schools.



Pektor's daughter, Lisa Pektor, is project manager for RPL. She told County Council in March that the LERTA is needed to bring in manufacturing companies that will pay high wages and stick around for a long time.



Taxes can sway corporate decisions, she said.



"It is a material operating expense companies are looking at when they are looking at relocating their business," she said.



Lisa Pektor said there is a long-term benefit to attracting companies that make things.



"Manufacturers spend more on their facilities and tend to stay at a location for a long time, providing a sustained economic benefit," she said.



A group of opponents has attended township, county and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meetings to speak against RPL, but the land-use decisions are up to Upper Mount Bethel, and UMBT has approved Pektor's plan.



UMBT Manager Nelson contends that the township and the Slate Belt, Northampton County's northern tier, need the economic boost RPL will provide. The development will cover just 3% of the township's 28,000 acres, he has said.



The opposition contends RPL will hurt the environment and wreck the township's rural qualify of life.



The county has no zoning authority and the LVPC is an advisory body. The LERTA vote is the county's only leverage over RPL.