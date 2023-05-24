Northampton County will provide $1.09 million in grants to protect open space and add to the county trail system.

Even pickleball players, known as "picklers," will benefit as more courts are laid out.

County Council voted unanimously on May 18 on Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 "Livable Landscape" plan. The program's goals include promoting land conservation and restoration, developing parks, and supporting the county's network of trails.

The total will be spread among 10 municipalities and two organizations. The beneficiaries extend from a park in Hellertown to Hanover Township's new pool to open space in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

McClure said in a statement that the program serves two purposes: it saves green space while fending off unwanted development.

"The best way to fight the nonstop warehouse proliferation is to preserve and protect our open space," he said. McClure said the grants will protect significant natural features and promote outdoor recreation.

The grants carry out county goals through projects designed by municipalities. The funding comes from Northampton County.

"Though most of these go directly to our municipalities, they also implement the goals that we strive to perfect in our county system," Bryan Cope, superintendent of county Parks & Recreation, said.

"We commend the grant recipients on high-quality projects," said Sherry Acevedo, who presented the proposal to County Council. Acevedo, the county's conservation coordinator, said the projects chosen share themes of accessibility, stormwater management, recreation, trails, stream corridors, and the conservation of environmentally sensitive land.

Since 2006, Northampton County has provided more than $19 million in Livable Landscapes grants.

The 2023 recipients are: Hellertown, $75,000 for improvements to Reinhard's Park; Wilson, $75,000 for Meuser's Park tennis and pickleball courts; Bethlehem Township, $75,000 for the municipal park playground; Hanover Township, $50,000 for the pool complex; Lower Mount Bethel Township, stormwater improvements, tennis and pickleball courts, total $35,161; Moore Township, $47,500 for parks and open space, and Palmer Township, $62,500 for the Bushkill Creek Greenway.

Also, $25,000 to Upper Mount Bethel Township for a study of the feasibility of a trail from Portland to Minsi Lake; Wildlands Conservancy, $120,000 for Bushkill Creek; Greater Easton Development Partnership, $187,500 to acquire 1.2 acres for a trailhead, and $338,025 to Upper Mount Bethel for conservation easements.