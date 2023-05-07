Northampton County Council backs $350,000 state grant for Williams Township rope course
Northampton County Council gave its approval Thursday for a $350,000 state grant for Hangdog LV, a ropes course that is being built in Williams Township.
The money is from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which promotes "the acquisition and construction of regional, economic, cultural, civic, recreation and historical improvement projects."
Hangdog's Mike McCreary said the total project cost will be $5.7 million. He plans to open in July, near Phantom Fireworks at 140 Cedarville Road and just off Route 78. McCreary's team also runs the Lehigh Valley Grand Prix go-kart track in Allentown.
McCreary said Hangdog expects to draw visitors from within 45 miles, meaning many will come from across the Delaware River.
"We're going to have a high volume of out-of-state visitors," he told Council's Economic Development Committee. McCreary said the course will bring in overnight visitors who will stay at local hotels and boost the economy.
He estimated that 60% of visitors will come from out of state, mainly New Jersey. Hangdog will advertise to New York City too, he said.
The four-story rope course is just part of the attraction. There will be live music and beer.
When asked by Committee Chairwoman Tara Zrinski about combining beer and climbing, McCreary said, "This is safer than bowling," based on insurance industry standards.
He said the course will use a harness system, and the staff will monitor drinking at the course's beer garden.
To bolster his case for the grant, McCreary said Hangdog will create about 40 jobs, some part-time, some full-time.
"We're in the business of fun," McCreary said. There will be no entrance fee at Hangdog, "You pay for what you want to do," he said.
The committee spoke in favor of the grant, which was later approved by the full council.
