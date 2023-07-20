EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved County Executive Lamont McClure's gift-ban ordinance Thursday.
The unanimous vote aligns the county home ruler charter, which serves as its constitution, with its administrative code.
McClure proposed the ban in April, noting that the charter prohibits gifts but the code contained loopholes.
"I want to thank council for their vote," McClure said Thursday in a statement. "It is in the county's best interest to update and strengthen the county gift ban to ensure that we retain the public's trust and confidence."
McClure's proposal is similar to that set by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. County officials and employees are banned from accepting anything of value, such as tickets to games or concerts, that is not available on similar terms to the public.
The McClure ban does allow officials to accept an item of "de minimis," or trifling, value, such as a plaque or ceremonial pen when they speak at an event.
The ban also allows officials to accept a meal, within limits, while attending a function they are invited to.
The home rule charter already prohibits county officials and employees from accepting items of value from any person or organization that does business with the county. The McClure ban serves to "strengthen the definition and standards of conduct" related to gifts, according to the executive's statement.
McClure said earlier that he was not proposing the new ordinance in response to any improper behavior that he was aware of.
All members of council voted for the new ordinance: President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, John Brown, John Cusick, John Goffredo, Lori Vargo Heffner, Tara Zrinski, Kevin Lott and Thomas Giovanni.