EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council blocked a $100,000 grant to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday by a 6-2 vote, even after the possibility of losing the minor league baseball team was raised.
The issue came down to sending money across the Lehigh County line and concerns about public money going to a big private business.
At the request of County Executive Lamont McClure, council gave the Triple-A baseball team $200,000 earlier this month from its hotel tax fund. That money comes from a 5% tax on hotel stays and supports organizations and events that promote tourism.
The 'Pigs had sought $300,000 to help the team pay for $6 million in work to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Lehigh County. Major League Baseball has demanded the renovations. The final $100,000 was to be part of $2.28 million distributed to charities from the county's federal American Rescue Plan COVID-19 aid.
"It's not a threat of any kind," IronPigs General Manager Kurt Landes told council Thursday before noting that stadiums that do not meet MLB standards can lose their major league connection.
Trenton, New Jersey, lost its affiliation with the New York Yankees in 2020. The IronPigs are affiliated with the Philadelphia Phillies, a team valued at $2.05 billion by Forbes magazine. The Phillies pay outfielder Bryce Harper about $25 million annually.
"We are a Lehigh Valley organization," Landes said, adding that the team draws fans from Northampton County and employs about 300 county residents, including himself.
The team's IronPigs Charities has given $1.8 million to local groups, donated items for auctions and held charitable events.
That did not sway council, though the $100,000 contribution could be raised again.
"I got emails and calls" from constituents about the issue, Councilman John Cusick said. "Coca-Cola Park is owned by Lehigh County" and if it needs work, that is Lehigh County's problem.
"I can't, in good conscience, support this," Councilman Ron Heckman said. He said the round of grants was for nonprofit groups that provide direct services to people.
Cusick and Heckman said there are Northampton County organizations that could use the federal money.
"Pro teams tend to go where the gold is," Heckman said, and the county has already provided $200,000. He questioned whether the Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey team, which also plays in Allentown, could make a similar request.
Heckman said the IronPigs are important to the region, but also said, "This is a very wealthy organization."
"It's not a damn charity," Councilman Kerry Myers said.
Although the $100,000 was allocated for IronPigs Charities, it would have gone to renovations.
"They are a money-making organization," Myers said, and the payment would be "a bailout."
Cusick, Myers, Heckman, William McGee, Thomas Giovanni, and council President Lori Vargo Heffner voted against the $100,000 payment. Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski voted in favor.
Zrinski tried to revive the donation with a second vote, but dropped that idea when Vargo Heffner said there is a chance the donation could be reconsidered if the county administration and team provides more information.
Zrinski said IronPigs Charities have crossed the border to the benefit of Northampton County.
So far, the state of Pennsylvania has pledged $2 million for the renovations, Lehigh County will put up $1.5 million, Allentown will pay $1 million and the IronPigs will add $1 million. With $200,000 from Northampton County, about $300,000 is needed to reach $6 million.
Landes declined to comment after the vote. McClure said "Two out of three ain't bad," as two-thirds of his request was granted.
Council did approve the other $2.18 million in federally funded grants. Several organizations received $100,000, including the Easton Emergency Squad, Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company, Greater Valley YMCA, Historic Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley Public Media and New Bethany Public Ministries.
Council also approved a list of grants to small businesses and appointed Richard "Bucky" Szulborski as county controller.