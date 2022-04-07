EASTON, Pa. – A Northampton County Council committee reviewed the River Pointe Logistics Park industrial proposal Thursday, though the county has almost no oversight of the project.
Council's economic development committee heard from Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson about River Pointe (RPL).
Before Nelson spoke, some residents of the township and nearby communities complained about Nelson addressing council. Township Supervisor David Friedman said Nelson does not speak for the UMBT board.
Lower Mount Bethel Township Supervisor Sandra Newman said RPL is an issue for the entire Slate Belt, the name given to the northern tier of the county.
"My community wants to keep Martins Creek the way it is," she said, referring to a village in Lower Mount Bethel.
Traffic from a large industrial park will change the rural character of the region forever, critics have said. However, the land is zoned for industry and privately owned.
Nelson said River Pointe will cover about 800 acres along the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel. He supports the project, as does a majority of the UMBT Board of Supervisors.
Residents of the township and other nearby towns have objected to the traffic the industrial park will bring, and they have said at many public meetings that River Pointe will generate noise and pollution, while spoiling views of the Delaware Water Gap.
Northampton County has no authority over municipal planning or zoning, and committee Chairman Kevin Lott said that while he, too, has reservations about the project, it is not a county issue.
"As much as we want to be informed about it, we don't have a lot of power to change it," Lott said.
Municipalities control their own zoning, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation oversees some of the roads that may be affected by River Pointe.
Nelson said his township covers 44 square miles, and much of it is designated as open space, preserved farmland or school property, paying reduced property taxes or none. That places a burden on UMBT's 6,500 residents, and the township needs revenue.
Bethlehem-based developer Lou Pektor leads the RPL team. His daughter Lisa spoke at Thursday's meeting, promising jobs and tax revenue as River Pointe is developed.
She said claims that only warehouses will operate there are false, and she said RPL will directly create about 4,000 jobs. She also said that the project, once fully developed, will generate $1.4 million or more for the Bangor Area School District.
Lisa Pektor said there are no agreements yet for tenants, though she said RPL has been in talks with a food-processing company and a manufacturer. Lou Pektor has said earlier that the land, near Interstate 80 and big markets in the New York area, is too valuable to set aside for warehouses.
"We get inquiries weekly from big logistical companies that would bring a lot of truck use," Lisa Pektor said Thursday. "We are not getting into conversations with them at this time."
She said RPL's goal is to bring in manufacturers, thus bringing in more investment, more jobs and more tax revenue.
One area where the county would have input would be the extension of the Local Economic Tax Revitalization Assistance (LERTA) program. LERTAs allow reduced taxes to be paid on improvements on the land, with the tax break declining to zero over 10 years.
Lisa Pektor said a LERTA extension would help RPL because buildings are not going to go up right away. The tax-abatement program and extensions require the approval of three taxing authorities: the municipality, the school district and the county.