Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson will meet with a Northampton County Council committee on Thursday, with the River Pointe Logistics on the agenda.
Developer Lou Pektor leads the team that plans to create an industrial park on more than 700 acres along the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel. The land has been zoned for industry for decades and the township supervisors have approved a zoning amendment for River Pointe, but some residents still oppose the plan, citing traffic, noise, pollution and a threat to their rural lifestyle.
That has led to litigation, with Pektor claiming that some residents are using delaying tactics to block a development that is allowed by zoning.
Nelson will address the Economic Development Committee at 3:30 p.m. in council chambers in the county government center in Easton. Details, including a link to an Internet broadcast of the meeting, are available at the county website.
Nelson has advocated for River Pointe, saying the township must expand its tax base. UMBT covers 44 square miles and about 85% of the land is preserved as open space or farmland, thus paying no property tax or reduced property tax. That places a burden on the 6,500 residents. The township accounts for more than 10% of Northampton County's 377 square miles but only about 2% of the county population.
County Council has no authority over planning or zoning issues in the township, and Nelson has said that there is not much to dispute about River Pointe.
"That was always industrial property. This is not an unusual thing," he said during a recent interview. He reiterated that the township ordinance is clear: the River Pointe land is zoned for industry and industrial uses already operate in the area.
"The developer wants to make money, and the township wants to preserve some kind of reasonable lifestyle," he said. "See how you can make it work together. That's what government is for."
Objecting to a property owner's plan to develop land as allowed by zoning is a waste of time, Nelson said.
Nelson was recently appointed to the 37-member Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.