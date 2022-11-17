EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council is considering an ordinance that would block the creation of an employee health center that County Executive Lamont McClure said would provide good care and save taxpayers' money.
McClure has said the center would provide primary care to 2,000 employees and their dependents. Use of the center would be optional, and employees would keep their current health insurance. The center would save the county millions of dollars in health costs, he said.
McClure and Stephen Barron, the county's director of fiscal affairs, have compared the proposed center with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. clinic that was popular with employees. That closed in 2003, two years after the steel company went bankrupt. A survey of county employees supported the plan, McClure said.
Council has been cautious about the proposal since August, when McClure's chosen provider, Integrity Health, made a lengthy pitch that councilmembers said lacked detail. Hamilton, New Jersey-based Integrity runs what it calls "partnership health centers" for counties and school districts.
At council's meeting Thursday, the proposed ordinance to block adding a health center questioned multiple aspects of the plan.
The proposal lacks information about start-up costs, operational costs, return on investment and cost savings, according to the ordinance. The ordinance also contends that competitive bidding is required for the center.
Council did not discuss the bill, which could be voted on Dec. 1, nor did McClure.
McClure did comment on the Nov. 8 election, which he lauded as "fair, legal and accurate" as he thanked county staff and poll workers.
He also said that the Gracedale county nursing home has come back from a staffing shortage. The Upper Nazareth Township facility has added staff and is meeting state standards for hours of patient care per day, which means it can admit more residents.
Council also voted to fund the hiring of 20 part-time workers for the county's juvenile justice center. The detention center for young people has been short-staffed.