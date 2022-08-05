EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council delayed a vote on a tax-break for redevelopment of the old Dixie Cup property Thursday, pending consideration of another version that is more in line with earlier ordinances.

Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said that the LERTA -- Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance plan -- proposed for the landmark was presented to council after it was already approved by the Borough of Wilson and the Wilson Area School District. Council had no input into the terms but was pressured to approve it.

"This council should never be bullied," she said at the meeting Thursday.

The proposal for the old factory has had a bumpy ride from the start. New Jersey-based developer Nick Tsapatsaris presented council's Economic Development Committee, led by Kevin Lott, with a surprise proposal for a "last-mile logistics facility" on May 5. He said county approval of the tax break is esssential to his plan.

Some commissioners (the title for council members) heard "logistics" and took that to mean a warehouse just off already congested 25th Street.

Count Lott among them, although Wilson officials said last month that what Tsapatsaris described is not really a warehouse.

"I think we're being played from the day that developer showed up," Lott said Thursday. He and other commissioners said the LERTA proposed is more generous than others. LERTA's typically include a tax break on new construction that declines by 10% annually until the property is paying its full assessment. The one approved by Wilson and the school district offers better terms.

If the building is so deteriorated that it qualifies for a LERTA, "Shame on the owner!" Lott said.

"The would-be developer jumped the gun by going to council," Commissioner Ron Heckman said.

County Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said giving an extra break to one developer could be viewed as "discriminatory" by a judge and he provided council with a more standard LERTA for consideration in two weeks. Based on comments made Thursday, even that may have a difficult chance of passing.

County Executive Lamont McClure has said he would veto any tax break for a warehouse. The developer can build one in that zoning district, but McClure said taxpayers should not have to subsidize it. Council could pass a LERTA with five votes but would need six to override his veto.

"We have enough warehouses," McClure has said multiple times, although he has conceded that the issue is a tough one because Dixie Cup has been little-used for decades.

Commissioner Tara Zrinski objected to the process and blamed the developer.

"He came in here telling us we had to grant him a LERTA," she said. Zrinski was the sole "no" vote to table, explaining later that she would have preferred just to vote against the proposal without delay.

No commissioners disputed that the building with the huge cup on top is an eyesore, or that Wilson needs a bigger tax base. The borough, population about 7,800, is squeezed between the City of Easton and affluent suburbs such as Palmer Township, which benefits from taxes on warehouses near Route 33.

Vargo Heffner said even though the developer said he cannot proceed without the county approving the LERTA, that does not force council to agree. Land-use decisions are made by municipalities, so the Dixie Cup plan gives council a rare chance to have a say in development.

Joseph Reibman, the leader of the ownership group of the Dixie Cup property, asked council Thursday that the bulding is ripe for reuse.

"This is an existing building," he said. "This is not green space." Reibman declined to say if there is an agreement to sell the property to Tsapatsaris, saying that would be confidential.

Stanley Margle, attorney for the Borough of Wilson, said council was incorrectly viewing the tax break as specifically for what Tsapatsaris described.

"There is an understanding on some folks' part that the application before you for consideration is as to a specific use of the property and it is not," he said. "It is for the property itself."

Council Solicitor Spadoni agreed, noting, "The LERTA is a covenant that runs with the land."

Wilson resident Armando Moritz-Chapelliquen, who has tried to lead opposition to the development, said the borough was not forthcoming with information as its approval of the tax break proceeded. He asked council not to approve it, citing concerns about truck traffic and pollution.

Former commissioner William McGee also expressed opposition, asking council to ensure that tax breaks for development protect local communities and provide jobs to residents.

Commissioner Kevin Myers's district includes Wilson. He asked that council remain open-minded on the issue.

"Don't close the door on this," he said. "Let's just get it right." He pointed out that years ago, several industries operated near 25th Street, so traffic is not a new issue.

The vote to delay consideration of the LERTA was 8 to 1, with Vargo Heffner, Myers, Lott, Heckman, John Goffredo, John Cusick, Thomas Giovanni and John Brown in favor of delay. Zrinski was noted voted against delay based on her opposition to the LERTA at the site.

Brown pointed out that the old factory is in bad shape: "No one is going to take that property without significant incentives."

Also Thursday, council approved a plan to purchase 58 acres in Allen Township at a discount. County Executive Lamont McClure said the land will be saved as open space.

Early in the meeting, council members took a 23-minute break to discuss litigation in private.

Council's next meeting, with a potential vote on the tax break for Dixie Cup, will be in two weeks.