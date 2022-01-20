EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council delayed a vote Thursday on appointing an employee of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild's office to the county election commission because of concerns about the political connection.
Easton resident Selina Winchester's nomination to the five-member commission is on hold, while four others were appointed Thursday. Winchester works for Wild, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There are five spots on the commission, with three chosen by the county leadership of the majority party (currently Democrats) and the other two chosen by the party in the minority (Republicans).
Commissioner John Cusick, a Republican, said elections can come down to a few votes, and having a board member who works for a candidate would not be appropriate.
"The election commission at times does have to adjudicate some of these issues" that might sway a final vote count, he said.
Commissioner Ron Heckman, a Democrat, said he would support Winchester's nomination, but he added that public trust in institutions and elections is low, and that the "optics" of choosing a candidate's employee would not help.
Commissioner Kerry Myers then hit the council with some information: Winchester is, like Myers, African American, and the only nominee of color to the elections commission in a county where white officials hold most positions.
"I'm only the second African American to sit on this council," Myers said. He is the first African American to hold the title of council vice president.
Some of the other commissioners said they do not know Winchester, while Tara Zrinski said Winchester would be an excellent choice.
The nomination was "tabled," or delayed, pending review.
Winchester did not attend the meeting at the government center in Easton. A call placed to Rep. Wild's office after regular business hours was not answered.
The other four nominees were approved: Democrats Margie DeRenzis of Easton and Daniel Lopresti of Hellertown, and Republicans Scott Hough and Vicki Evert, both of Bethlehem.
Hough attended the meeting to address questions about his residency that were raised by Cusick and Zrinski at a committee meeting Wednesday. Hough was a candidate for county council last year, but dropped out of the race because he was going to take a job on the West Coast.
He said Wednesday that he works for a company based in Los Angeles and travels often, but he will continue to live in Bethlehem.
County council also voted to approved pandemic-relief grants to 67 small businesses and to pay 25% extra for certain shifts at Gracedale, the county nursing home.