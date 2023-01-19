EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council is due to meet Thursday evening, but council did not post a meeting agenda 24 hours before the session.

The Pennsylvania Sunshine Law that governs open meetings calls for advance notice of meetings. In this case, the meeting time was given on the county website, but the agenda was not posted until sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Blogger Bernie O'Hare, a former lawyer, notified council and County Executive Lamont McClure of the omission Wednesday evening.

"This failure to provide public notice of what it's doing is a violation of the state Sunshine Act," O'Hare wrote in an email.

"We will be consulting with our attorney and we will let you know," Council Clerk Linda Zembo said in an email response Thursday to 69 News.

Thursday's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in council chambers on the third floor of the government center on Washington Street in Easton.

The agenda is light. It includes a lease for the magistrate's office in Wind Gap and several McClure appointments to boards and commissions.