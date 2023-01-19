EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council held a restrained exercise in democracy on Thursday, meeting for 65 minutes but not spending a penny or voting on any public business.
Council did hold one vote, to adjourn at 7:35 p.m. Any other action was barred by the failure to post council's agenda by 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Are we allowed to adjourn?" Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner asked, in jest (councilmembers are known as commissioners).
President Kerry Myers called for the vote to end the meeting: unanimous.
Earlier Thursday, council decided to meet as planned but not to vote. Council's list of business items was not posted 24 hours in advance, as required by Pennsylvania's law governing open meetings.
The agenda oversight was brought to council's attention Wednesday evening by Bernie O'Hare, who chronicles the activities of the government center in Easton in his blog.
Council attorney Chris Spadoni said the open-meetings law, known as the Sunshine Act, barred any council decisions without proper posting of the agenda. The time and place of the meeting was available online earlier, but not the list of items to be considered.
"I was alerted this morning in reference to the agenda, and I looked at this through the Sunshine Act, and it is clear that we may not take official action this evening," Spadoni said.
Council Clerk Linda Zembo said the failure to post the agenda was an oversight, an error made after staff was distracted by a late-breaking issue Wednesday afternoon. She apologized during the meeting, as did Commissioner John Cusick.
"We should do better next time," Cusick said.
Myers said actions have been taken to correct Wednesday's oversight. He also said that as president, he has to take the blame when protocols go astray.
"I am responsible as your representative to make sure things run smoothly," Myers said.
There was not much on the agenda anyway, and votes not held Thursday will be called for at the next meeting, Feb. 2. Council did hold a public hearing on leasing the West First Street, Wind Gap, office of District Magistrate Joseph Depue, without a vote. Council votes on all leases.
Then several appointments by County Executive Lamont McClure to boards and commissions were skipped, as was a personnel request from District Attorney Terrence Houck. They will be decided in two weeks.
Based on Spadoni's decision, council could not even approve the minutes, the written record, of its last meeting. That item is usually dispensed with in seconds.
Executive McClure used the non-voting meeting to renew his pitch for a health center for county employees and dependents. He has chosen Integrity Health of New Jersey to run it. Council has balked at the idea so far.
McClure contends a center will provide great care and save millions of taxpayer dollars. Some councilmembers say they want more information and that any multi-million-dollar operation should be subject to competitive bidding.
McClure said the county's union for human services workers supports the health center. He also invited Lycoming County Commissioner Richard Morabito to discuss that county's experience with Integrity Health and what is known as a "partnership health center" for staff.
Morabito spoke highly of the center and of Integrity Health. Lycoming County's center has little operating history behind it.
"We've been open a couple months," Morabito said. He did say his county is "confident it's going to reduce the cost" of health care.
As the meeting wound down, Spadoni again made it clear: "No action was taken this evening."
And none will be, until the next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. That meeting will be held in person at the government center on Washington Street in Easton, and will be broadcast on Northampton County's YouTube channel.