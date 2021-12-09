EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council honored three women Thursday who were pioneers in local government: District Justice Nancy Matos Gonzalez, Easton Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano, and the county's own Margaret Ferraro.
Council also bade farewell to William McGee, who leaves office next month.
The three women, all completing their terms in January, have put in a combined 80-plus years of public service.
Kerry Myers, the only African American on the nine-member council, noted that Matos Gonzalez became Pennsylvania's first Latina district judge in 1991. He said she gave all people who appeared in her court a chance.
"I appreciate that as a man of color," Myers said, as he presented her with a proclamation "from one minority to another."
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said Matos Gonzalez has been "a great role model."
The retiring judge sought to bring a different perspective to the court system. Her career was a learning experience, she said.
"I did not expect to give my heart as much as I did," Matos Gonzalez said of her 30 years of service in South Bethlehem. "I am grateful. I thought I would give, but I received so much." She plans to teach in her retirement.
Vulcano has served on City Council since 2002, covering two decades of great change in Easton.
The city was depressed, with lots of vacant buildings and poor housing stock. Now, Easton is a destination.
"Today, we are a vibrant, bustling city," Vulcano said. "We are attracting developers and businesses." She is not done yet, as she plans to serve on a city board.
Myers pointed out how he's known Vulcano for decades. Both are from Southside Easton, and even after 40-plus years, "We're just kids from the block," he said.
All pretense of partisanship was dropped when Ferraro, the first Republican woman to serve as council president and vice president, was honored.
Ron Heckman, a Democrat who has served with Ferraro for years, said, "We agreed on a heck of a lot more than we disagreed on."
Ferraro described herself as "a little kid from Stockertown" who went on to teach English in the Nazareth schools. Then she ran for office, despite being "a woman, and a Republican, to boot." She reflected, "Whoever thought I could win in Northampton County?"
Democrat Tara Zrinski conceded that she and Ferraro did not always agree, but said, "I have to give you props for paving the way for other women in politics."
"You paved the way for women to be leaders," Vargo Heffner, also a Democrat, said.
During her final year on council, Ferraro has been an advocate for the Gracedale county nursing home. She will be busy in retirement.
"I have great kids and a ton of grandkids," she said.
State Rep. Milou McKenzie (R-131st district) also attended in honor of Ferraro, as did a representative of state Sen. Mario Scavello, with a proclamation signed by Scavello and Sen. Lisa Boscola.
McGee was a steadying influence on council, his colleagues said.
"The more I got to know Bill McGee, the more I liked him," Heckman said. Zrinski said "He is always there for the working class."
"I really hope you run again," Ferraro told McGee, a Democrat.
"I really enjoyed my time on council," McGee, vice president, said. "We worked together."
The meeting Thursday may be council's last for the year.