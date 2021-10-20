Northampton County has given the Lehigh Valley IronPigs $200,000 for renovations, but may balk at the final $100,000.
Councilmen John Cusick and Ron Heckman said during a committee meeting Wednesday that there are more worthy organizations for grants than the 'Pigs, a for-profit operation that plays at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Lehigh County.
The county has distributed millions of federal pandemic aid to small businesses and not-for-profit groups in Northampton County. Reaching across county lines to help a for-profit sports team has proven to be too much for Cusick.
"That's the first (grant) I've had significant complaints about us doing," Cusick said during a meeting of council's finance committee.
Some of the complaints focus on the team playing in Lehigh County.
IronPigs General Manager Kurt Landes said earlier that Major League Baseball wants $6 million in upgrades at the stadium. The team is a Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, whose star outfielder, Bryce Harper, makes $25 million annually. The state of Pennsylvania, Lehigh County, Allentown, and the IronPigs are contributing to the stadium work.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposed giving the team $300,000 earlier, funneling it through the IronPigs Charities. Council approved the first $200,000.
"We're talking about one of the wealthiest franchises in all of baseball," Heckman said Wednesday. "I think there are other worthier charities."
Cusick and Heckman can move Thursday night to remove the team's last $100,000 from the grant list to be voted on by the full council.
Forbes magazine places a $2.05 billion value on the Phillies. The IronPigs have been listed among the most valuable franchises in the minor leagues. The team suffered in 2020, when the minors were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Landes said the 'Pigs faced the challenge of bringing fans back during the pandemic.
The team draws fans from Northampton County and employs many county residents, Landes told council at a previous meeting.
69 News has reached out after regular business hours to Landes for comment.