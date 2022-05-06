EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure asked County Council Thursday night to allocate $15.5 million to "saving Gracedale again," but the request was met with mixed reactions.
"If we really want to save Gracedale — cause its rebirth, revitalization — we need to start putting that money in now," McClure said during his executive update.
McClure has proposed to spend $15 million of the county's $30 million 2022 American Rescue Plan Act funds on the nursing home.
The resolution proposes six general areas in which to invest the ARPA funds, but does not go into further specifics:
- $5 million on revenue replacement.
- $2.5 million agency/staffing costs.
- $2.5 million on retention bonuses.
- $2.5 million on staff recruitment bonuses.
- $2 million on day care renovation and operation costs.
- $1 million on capital projects.
With employee recruitment and retention presenting some of the biggest challenges for the nursing home, McClure has proposed spending $2 million for an on-site day care center for 30-50 children of Gracedale employees.
McClure rhetorically asked council commissioners if they want him to delay putting forth money for such a day care, and questioned whether they "really want people to work there or not."
"If you want me to get a 'for sale' sign, tell me," he said in regards to the nursing home. "Don't give me the money, and tell me. Get a 'for sale' sign. I'm sure we could get somebody to buy it, but that's not what I want to do. I want this place to be revitalized."
While the commissioners generally expressed support for addressing the problems at Gracedale, some questioned whether the areas of spending outlined in the plan would actually help to resolve those issues.
"This is a wish and a prayer as far as I'm concerned," Commissioner John Brown said, "and none of this begins to even address the larger issue of management issues that I think is really the plague and the real challenge at Gracedale."
"We continue to throw money at it, but until you address the management issues at the facility — and I'm talking about from the top down — there need to be significant realignments," Brown said. "I think you can throw all this money at it, and quite honestly, a year from now, we're going to be sitting here going, 'We need another $15 million,' and nowhere to go."
Brown also voiced concern about federal and state legislation that could increase the required number of nursing hours per patient per day and change the number of patients per room, presenting even greater challenges for the facility.
"We have until the end of 2024 to have the money committed and spent, so there's a little bit of time to really flush the plans out more," Brown added, saying that a more strategic and impactful plan is needed to make sure the investments produce results.
Commissioner Ron Heckman said he supports the overall plan without hesitation, but he doesn't want it to fail.
"I just don't want us to get too locked into the amounts (of money)," he said, suggesting that the language of the resolution allow for some flexibility.
Commissioner Tara Zrinski said she feels the plan presents changes that are "very good" to incentivize current and prospective employees, and child care would be a "huge lift for anybody with children."
"This is exactly what this money should be going towards," she said of the resolution.
Commissioner Kevin Lott also shared his support for the plan, saying that the areas outlined address exactly what have been discussed as the problems at the nursing home for as long as he's been on council.
"I agree that the retention bonuses are very important," said Commissioner John P. Goffredo. "I think we might actually need more money in that department."
On the topic of the day care, though, Goffredo said a $2 million dollar investment that would benefit only 30-50 children and possibly less than a dozen employees does not present a way to save a facility that's short hundreds of employees.
"To me, the immediate need is staffing, and I'm completely on board with increasing the bonuses and retention," Commissioner John Cusick said, "and if that were all that were before us, I would be 100% behind it."
"I would agree that the day care facility is nice to have, and it could attract employees in the future," he said, "but again, I don't see it as an immediate need that we're faced with."
Cusick also suggested that capital improvements are routinely included in the fall budget process anyway, so there's no need to commit money to that now.
Commissioner Thomas Giovanni expressed support for the recruitment and retention bonuses, but questioned the $5 million for revenue replacement without knowing how much revenue was actually lost.
No decision was made Thursday night. County Council next meets Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.