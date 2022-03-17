EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved giving $1.13 million in total grants to 95 small businesses Thursday as a two-year program of sending public money to private enterprise may be winding down.
Only $335,000 is left of the $25 million allocated from the county's share of federal pandemic-relief aid to help businesses that suffered from state-imposed shutdowns or the loss of customers.
The first $10 million came from the CARES Act, enacted under former President Donald Trump and the second $15 million from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joseph Biden.
At least one county commissioner will not support using some of the county's next $30 million from the Rescue Plan for private business.
"I won't support future grants. We have too many other needs," Republican John Cusick said at County Council's meeting at the government center in Easton.
The county is short-staffed at Gracedale Nursing Home, the Juvenile Justice Center and other operations.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner, a Democrat, said yesterday that Northampton County's own operations need support. County Executive Lamont McClure will present a plan for the next $30 million to council, which has final authority over spending.
McClure has said the initial round of grants was to help businesses survive, and the second round was to see them thrive again.
Among businesses receiving the maximum of $15,000 after Thursday's vote are: Nathan Bean Contracting, Nazareth; Watts Music Company, Easton; Hakan Tayfun, a limousine driver contract, Bath; Tom Yurasits, magician and entertainer, Northampton; and the Mount Bethel Animal Hospital.