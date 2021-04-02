EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council resumed holding meetings in person Thursday with the public present, though few people showed up at the county government center in Easton.
The open meeting was the first this year. Council meetings went virtual in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bonuses for new Gracedale staff
Council agreed to a $500 bonus for some new Gracedale Nursing Home workers, payable in $250 installments after three months and six months of employment. The vote was 7-1, with John Cusick dissenting. Cusick said the bonus is not enough to compete with extra unemployment benefits.
"People can get more in two weeks for not working," he said, citing the $300 extra weekly unemployment benefit. "$500 can't compete with Netflix."
The Upper Nazareth Township nursing home has 220 open jobs, many of them part-time positions.
President Lori Vargo Heffner and councilmembers William McGee, Thomas Giovanni, Ron Heckman, Kevin Lott, Kerry Myers and Tara Zrinski voted for the bonus during council's full evening meeting. Margaret Ferraro was absent.
Grants for emergency-service teams, nonprofits
Council also approved a total of $104,661 in grants — up to $10,000 each — for 14 emergency-service teams. The money comes from the county's share of revenue from table games at the Wind Creek casino in Bethlehem.
Among the recipients are the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Co. ($2,246), Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co. ($10,000), Vigilance Hose Co. ($10,000) and Wind Gap Ambulance Corps. ($5,000).
Grants totaling $183,713 were awarded to 16 nonprofit groups. That money also came from table games. To qualify, an organization had to report less than $3 million in annual receipts.
The Blue Valley Farm Show, Bethlehem Economic Development Corp., Boys & Girls Club of Easton and the Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks received the $15,000 maximum. The Levitt Pavilion provides free concerts and is independent of ArtsQuest, which controls SteelStacks.
Both rounds of grants were reviewed and recommended by County Executive Lamont McClure's administration and submitted to council for approval. Vargo Heffner asked that council receive more notice of grant reviews.
COVID-19 update
McClure warned that the pandemic remains a threat in Northampton County.
"We have to keep wearing our masks," he said. The infection rate in the county is rising, mainly among people ages 30 to 45. "We have to get on top of this," he said, asking residents to continue to wash their hands frequently and maintain social distance.
County council's next meeting is scheduled for April 15 and will, tentatively, be held again in council chambers. All meetings are also broadcast online.