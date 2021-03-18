EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved a symbolic resolution supporting the adoption of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's election rules and recommendations that "result in the enfranchisement of voters."
The resolution maintains that same-day voter registration should be allowed, along with the continued use of ballot drop boxes. It also supports a ban on firearms from polling places.
Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro objected at Thursday night's virtual meeting, saying that making voting easier can be a good thing but the integrity of votes has been neglected.
"When are we going to have voter ID?" she asked. "For too long now, voter ID has been kicked around. Everywhere you go you have to show your identification, except for a very important thing where you determine the outlook of your country's leadership."
Councilman Kerry Myers said the right to vote should not be restricted, using the example of a 90-year-old person who has no approved government identification.
The final vote to adopt the resolution was 6-3: President Lori Vargo Heffner, Ron Heckman, Kevin Lott, Vice President William McGee, Myers and Tara Zrinski were in favor. Ferraro, John Cusick and Thomas Giovanni — the three Republican councilmembers — voted no.
In other news at Thursday's meeting, County Executive Lamont McClure announced that Northampton County will receive $60.7 million through the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus program known as the American Rescue Plan.
McClure also said the administration is still working on opening a mass vaccination site in Bethlehem Township.
County council's next full meeting, which will be in person, will be April 1. Heffner said county residents who wish to ask questions but not attend will still be able to call in. Information will be posted in advance on the Northampton County website.