Northampton County Council voted 6-3 Thursday to override Executive Lamont McClure's veto of the tax break for River Pointe (RPL), a huge industrial development along the Delaware River in Upper Mount Bethel Township. That extends the program for five years.

The vote, unchanged from when council voted April 6, means new construction at RPL will receive a property-tax break that declines and then expires over 10 years. The break is known as a LERTA: Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance. The goal is to spur development by cutting builders' costs now to expand the future tax base. The county, Upper Mount Bethel and the Bangor Area School District have approved LERTAs for River Pointe.

The council vote also kills off the idea of McClure and developer Lou Pektor working on a compromise that would only apply the break to manufacturing, not warehouses.

"We need more time," McClure told council before the vote. He did not get it. McClure said afterward that he and Pektor had productive talks about a LERTA limited to high-value manufacturing, not warehouses. McClure has vowed to oppose any tax breaks for warehouses.

A band of opponents has attended multiple meetings to speak against RPL, contending it will damage the environment, generate truck traffic, and ruin the rural character of Upper Mount Bethel (UMBT) and the Slate Belt, the county's northern tier.

None have been more determined than Charles Cole, who said Thursday that pure air and water are regional issues, not just a UMBT problem.

"Our environment we lose, and we gain air pollution," Cole said.

Supporters showed up, too. Martin Pinter, chairman of the UMBT Board of Supervisors, said some opponents have a personal grudge against Pektor.

"They're going after a gentleman who is trying to do the right thing in the township," Pinter said. He said the township, which does not have its own emergency services, must move into the 21st century and it needs RPL revenue.

"Upper Mount Bethel needs this," Pinter said. He noted that the land is zoned for industry, and Pektor could have put 23 warehouses up. Pinter has made the point earlier that Pektor had the right to build but he has negotiated at length with the township over the final development.

Michael Goffredo, president of the Bangor school board, said the Slate Belt used to rely on the slate and garment industries, both mostly gone now. Development is needed to take the tax burden off homeowners, he said.

Pektor was the last of nine speakers who addressed RPL. He said misinformation has been spread about the development and reiterated: "We are not after the logistics (warehouse) business."

Pektor has said before that food processors and other manufacturers are his target market. The site has rail access and power, and is near the Columbia-Portland Toll Bridge, providing a quick getaway to Route 80 in New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

"We've been spending millions of dollars to do things the right way," he said of the lengthy planning process and time spent negotiating with UMBT.

Council did not debate the issue before voting. In favor of extending the tax break at RPL were President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Thomas Giovanni, John Goffredo, John Brown and Lori Vargo Heffner. Opposed were Tara Zrinski, John Cusick and Kevin Lott. All members voted as they did April 6, though there was some confusion over whether Heckman, voting by phone, said "yes" or "no." He reiterated: "Yes."

The LERTA was approved in 2018, with no public opposition. It had an expiration date at the end of 2022. Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson said he filed a required report that automatically extended the program, but the administration did not agree.

Pektor has said RPL will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue. The LERTA will help bring in value-added jobs, he has said, and compete with New Jersey, just across the river.

"New Jersey fights to keep its best tenants," he said at the April 6 meeting.

After the meeting, McClure said development threatens the Lehigh River and air across the region, and that a majority of council voted against a compromise that would have guaranteed no warehouses at RPL got tax breaks.