EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council overrode three vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure on Thursday, clearing the way for potential studies of employee pay and the operations of Gracedale Nursing Home.
The votes do not commit the county to any spending, merely to seeking bids. Council also overrode a veto for a pay raise for the next executive to $105,000 from $85,000. That increase will take effect Jan. 1, 2026, and would apply to McClure's successor or McClure himself if he wins a third term.
McClure has objected to the two studies as a waste of money. The Upper Nazareth Township nursing home is already regulated by multiple agencies, he said.
The pay study is not needed, he said, because most county workers are represented by unions and have benefits packages that are better than what is offered in the private sector. County workers are eligible for pensions.
"These studies are expensive," said Commissioner Kevin Lott (the title for councilmembers is "commissioner"). He estimated costs of $100,000 to $200,000. "It's a vote of no-confidence in the administration," he added of the Gracedale proposal.
Commissioner John Goffredo said the county has committed $15 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to Gracedale and needs a look at how it is running. Colleague John Cusick said Gracedale, which has a maximum capacity of 688 people, is not operating anywhere near that, and a study could indicate how many residents it should accommodate.
"I'm not going to sit here and be a puppet," Council Vice President Kerry Myers said. "Everything is not peachy cream and rosy" at the home, and he said council's role is to provide oversight.
"We're looking for something that's completely objective," Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said, not something blaming anybody.
The vote to override McClure's veto of the request for proposals for a Gracedale study was 6-2. While council can pass an ordinance with five votes, it needs six to override a veto. The six votes in favor of the override came from Vargo Heffner, Myers, Cusick, Goffredo, John Brown and Thomas Giovanni. Supporting the veto were Lott and Tara Zrinski. Ron Heckman was absent.
The vote to override the veto of a potential pay study was unanimous. The goal of a study, if the county proceeds with one, is to evaluate pay and benefits for county employees versus comparable counties and organizations.
The next step for both council resolutions is to seek proposals from bidders who are qualified to perform the studies.
The vote to override McClure's veto on raising the next executive's pay was 6-2, again with Lott and Zrinski opposed.
Lott said the salaries of elected officials should be part of the wage study, while Cusick noted that the executive oversees about 2,000 employees and a budget of more than a half-billion dollars. The salary has not gone up in 16 years, he said.
McClure said earlier that this is not the right time to give a 23.5% increase to the executive.