Northampton County Council will have a new leader next year.

President Kerry Myers fell short in his write-in bid to get on the ballot for the 2023 general election, according to unofficial election results.

The Democrat-turned-Republican got 197 votes in the May 16 primary, shy of the 250 write-in votes needed on the Republican side in order to get on the ballot for November's general election. County results show 48 of his votes were mail votes.

Myers would have also needed to beat any other Republican write-in candidates if more than one had reached 250 votes.

Forks Township Supervisor Kelly Keegan received 34 write-in votes on the Republican side, but she was running uncontested on the Democratic ballot. That means she will now run unopposed in November.

Myers switched parties and launched his write-in campaign after he failed to collect enough valid signatures to be on the Democratic ballot in the primary.

Edward Keegan challenged his nominating petition, which needed 250 signatures from Democrats living in District 2, and a judge upheld the challenge.

Myers took the blame, and said many of his signers had become Independents or Republicans and didn't know they couldn't sign.