EASTON, Pa. - Kerry Myers, president of Northampton County Council, will not be on the ballot in the May primary election.

The nominating petition of Kerry Myers, president of Northampton County Council, had been challenged in court. A judge upheld that challenge.

In order to run for reelection, Myers was required to file a nominating petition with 250 valid signatures from Democrats living in Northampton County's District 2, which includes Easton, West Easton, Wilson, Glendon, Palmer, Forks Township, Tatamy and Stockertown.

The challenge was raised by Edward Keegan of Forks Township and filed by attorney Lawrence Otter. The challenge said Myers did not submit enough valid signatures.

“A lot of my signers had become Independents or Republicans and didn’t know they couldn’t sign,” Myers said.

Forks Township Supervisor Kelly Keegan was challenging Myers in the Democratic primary election for District 2. No Republican is running in the district.

Myers said he will not run as a write-in candidate.

Myers is the first African American president of county council. He is a former president of the Easton Area School Board and is president of the Varsity E Club, which supports Easton school sports.

Myers is a U.S. Navy veteran. He joined County Council in 2019 and was elected president of council this year.

“I’m going to do what I was sent here to do,” he said of the rest of his term.